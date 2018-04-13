Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Massachusetts this weekend

(WHDH) — Despite 60-degree temperatures on Friday, it looks like winter weather will be making a return to the Bay State this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for some parts of Massachusetts from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Periods of light freezing rain and sleet are expected across parts of central and western Massachusetts and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are possible.

“Icing will be light and is not expected to cause damage to trees or result in power outages,” the National Weather Service said in the advisory. “However, any amount of icing can result in hazardous travel.”

Unfortunately, 7’s Bri Eggers says Friday may be the only “great day we get in April.”

This has got to be a joke, right? Nope. Today may be the ONE great day we get in April. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas shaded in purple, 8pm Sat – 7pm Sun. pic.twitter.com/COvDSqfneJ — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) April 13, 2018

