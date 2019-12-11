Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Massachusetts through morning commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the entirety of the Wednesday morning commute in parts of Massachusetts.

The advisory impacts parts of Middlesex, Essex, Worcester, Barnstable, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, Dukes, and Bristol counties through 12 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Up to four inches of snow is expected to fall in Worcester County and points to the southeast, while parts western parts of the state and Boston will see two inches or less.

Snow will result in hazardous travel for the morning commute. Motorists should expect untreated roads to become snow-covered and slippery and allow extra time to reach their destination.

Temperatures are expected to hover around or below freezing for most of the morning.

Rain will change to snow from the northwest to southeast through daybreak.

Light rain flips to light snow overnight and continues through Wednesday AM. Map shows snowfall potential by late morning. 2" or less in Boston. 2-4" in Worcester county as well as portions of SE MA. Slick travel for a few hours early Wednesday. #7news pic.twitter.com/MgufCHSl51 — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) December 11, 2019

Temps dropping this morning. Down to freezing or colder northwest of Boston. pic.twitter.com/VBKk4BSJvb — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 11, 2019

Winter weather advisory until Noon pic.twitter.com/zo6fHfFo0Q — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 11, 2019

