Winter Weather Advisory: Snow, sleet and freezing rain Sunday morning through midday

BOSTON (WHDH) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect due to expected snow, sleet and freezing rain on Sunday morning through midday.

The advisory will be in place from 1 a.m. through 1 p.m. in MA and other parts of New England.

Winter weather advisory inland tomorrow morning – midday. pic.twitter.com/7KMuLeqvDQ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 24, 2018

The National Weather Service said Sunday will consist of snow and sleet transitioning to rain, raising concern for travelers who may be impacted by slick roads and ice.

[Tonight → Sunday] Wintry mix of snow / sleet transitioning to rain for some, freezing rain for others; WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES posted; significant icing concerns for the high terrain as well as travel impacts; briefing details below pic.twitter.com/zwgujS3wTp — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 24, 2018

The icy mix of weather is expected to hit the hardest across the interior of MA.

Icy mix to start tomorrow, esp. across the interior. #7news pic.twitter.com/yhv5InQqEu — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 24, 2018

Up to an inch of snow is expected in the north on Sunday morning.

Brief coatings of snow/sleet tomorrow AM. Up to an inch or so well north. pic.twitter.com/ksctS7k0iQ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 24, 2018

Most areas will experience cold rain by midday, but some freezing rain will linger throughout northern Worcester County and Southern New Hampshire.

Some freezing rain lingers into midday in northern Worcester County, parts of Southern New Hampshire. Otherwise a cold rain for the rest of us. #7news pic.twitter.com/SDbOiWoUet — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 24, 2018

The NWS said some people may experience power outages and downed limbs in certain areas as well.

[Tonight → Sunday] Timeline & forecast snow-sleet accum / ice accretion amounts; snow / sleet not the big worry, it's FREEZING RAIN; significant ice accretion up to 0.25" possible for Berkshires, Worcester Hills; potential for downed limbs, isolated power outages; travel impacts pic.twitter.com/Pmj9oFVXne — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 24, 2018

