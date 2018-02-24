Winter Weather Advisory: Snow, sleet and freezing rain Sunday morning through midday

BOSTON (WHDH) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect due to expected snow, sleet and freezing rain on Sunday morning through midday.
The advisory will be in place from 1 a.m. through 1 p.m. in MA and other parts of New England.
The National Weather Service said Sunday will consist of snow and sleet transitioning to rain, raising concern for travelers who may be impacted by slick roads and ice.
The icy mix of weather is expected to hit the hardest across the interior of MA.
Up to an inch of snow is expected in the north on Sunday morning.
Most areas will experience cold rain by midday, but some freezing rain will linger throughout northern Worcester County and Southern New Hampshire.
The NWS said some people may experience power outages and downed limbs in certain areas as well.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)