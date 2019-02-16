Winter weather causes chaos in MO with massive car pile up

Winter weather causing a mess in the Midwest.

Winter storm Nadia brought white-out conditions in Missouri where a section of a major highway just east of Kansas City had to be closed as over 100 crashes began to pile-up.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms that one person has died as a result of the slippery conditions.

The conditions made it difficult for many drivers to see the pile-up until it was too late.

Authorities say the snow came down quickly, and with temperatures below freezing the roads immediately iced over.

Tarika Kendall was on her way home from work when she came across the scene.

“You couldn’t really see until you got close up onto everything,” she said. “I think that was why everyone was stopping.”

Kendall said she tried to hit a railing instead of barreling into the car in front of her.

Many were forced to swerve off the road and onto the median in order to avoid the wreckage.

Police blame speed as the main cause of the massive amount of accidents.

With more snow in the forecast, authorities are asking people to take their time and stay off the road if they can.