FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Winter weather created chaos on the roads as temperatures dropped overnight.

In Framingham Wednesday, a car carrier tipped over, sending three cars crashing onto the Massachusetts Turnpike near Route 30.

The driver of the car carrier said another car hit him and he lost control. The driver said the cab separated and he ended up on the side of the road as the three cars fell off the carrier.

State Police requested seven tow trucks to clear the road. No one was injured.

Over on Central Street in Framingham, a box truck crashed into a utility pole, bringing down live wires.

The driver said he was cut off, and when he slammed on his brakes, he lost control. The driver was stuck in the truck for an hour before power was cut off and he could be rescued.

Police are warning drivers to be careful on the roads.

