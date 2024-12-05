The winter weather played a role in a few issues out on the roads in Massachusetts Thursday.

As snow fell across the state, drivers were reminded to be cautious and slow down.

The Shrewsbury Fire Department responded to a crash involving a downed power pole on South Street. Fire crews urged drivers to take it easy in inclement weather.

In Dighton, police said a driver lost control on Smith Street, with the vehicle coming to a stop on top of a guardrail. A utility pole was snapped in the crash.

Power in the area was knocked out for a while, but it has since been restored and the road reopened.

A snow plow caught fire in Westboro Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex on Connector Road, according to the Westboro Fire Department.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

