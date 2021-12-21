BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts due to freezing rain that could create slick travel conditions Wednesday morning.

The advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. through 11 a.m. on Wednesday for parts of Middlesex, Worcester, Franklin, and Essex counties.

Freezing rain is expected during that time period and total ice accumulations of less than one-tenth-of-an-inch is possible.

Slippery travel conditions are expected. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Few slick spots inland with freezing drizzle/light freezing rain. pic.twitter.com/pZZbdTBGKR — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 22, 2021

The cold rain will linger through the early afternoon before conditions turn dry in time for the evening commute.

A dense fog advisory is also in affect for parts of Middlesex and Worcester counties until 2 p.m.

Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility is likely in those area.

Dense fog advisory in place until 2pm inland. pic.twitter.com/P5Hqtt9hht — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 22, 2021

Christmas Eve could bring snow flurries, while snow showers are possible on Christmas.

For more on the forecast, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)