Winter weather returns after spring-like weekend in New England

BOSTON (WHDH) — People across New England got some spring snow Monday morning after a very spring-like holiday weekend.

After a very snowy March, people in New England were hoping for a nice start to spring. But the weather had other things in mind. Most of Massachusetts saw a coating to 2 inches of snow Monday.

By the late afternoon, temperatures returned to the 40s and the sun even came out, melting most of what had fallen earlier.

