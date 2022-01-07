BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s looking like a winter wonderland in Boston after heavy snow fell in the city Friday.

Boston remains under a winter storm warning after more than a half of foot of snow fell in the city.

Boston Public Schools announced Thursday the cancellation of classes Friday due to the snowstorm.

People headed to Logan International Airport are urged to check their flight status as the snow may lead to flight delays and cancellations.

Gov. Charlie Baker also directed non-emergency state workers to stay home from work and urged Mass. residents to stay off the roads.

“Our Administration is closely monitoring this storm and we want everyone to stay off the roads and to take public transit if possible,” Baker said in a statement. “In addition, we urge employers to be flexible with workers and plan for difficult conditions on the roads.”

The Mass. Department of Transportation deployed more than 2,000 pieces of equipment to treat the snowy roadways.

Visit the 7NEWS Weather page for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)