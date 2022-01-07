BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s looking like a winter wonderland in Boston as heavy snow falls in the city Friday.

Boston is under a winter storm warning as 8 inches of snow is expected to fall before the storm moves out by the afternoon.

Boston Public Schools announced Thursday the cancellation of classes Friday due to the snowstorm.

People headed to Logan International Airport are urged to check their flight status as the snow may lead to flight delays and cancellations.

Gov. Charlie Baker has also directed non-emergency state workers to stay home from work and urged Mass. residents to stay off the roads.

“Our Administration is closely monitoring this storm and we want everyone to stay off the roads and to take public transit if possible,” Baker said in a statement. “In addition, we urge employers to be flexible with workers and plan for difficult conditions on the roads.”

The Mass. Department of Transportation has deployed nearly 2,000 pieces of equipment to treat the snowy roadways.

