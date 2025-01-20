WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The streets and sidewalks in Worcester are blanketed in a fresh layer of light snow after a fast-moving snowstorm blew through the region overnight.

7’s Kimberly Bookman was watching Monday morning as road crews worked to clear and treat the slick streets. City officials urged anyone who didn’t need to travel to stay home.

As of 7 a.m., the main roads appeared clear but the secondary streets still needed to be treated.

City crews could also be seen clearing sidewalks as the snow winded down.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)