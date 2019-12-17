Winter’s Messy Mix

Patches of light to moderate snow kick off the day as moisture continues to stream into New England. As the morning wears on, snow changes to sleet/freezing and rain from north to south. Although for many of us, snow totals won’t be impressive, it’ll be a nagging storm that continues to provide icy conditions inland through the afternoon.

This afternoon, west of I-95, the sub-freezing temps hold, allowing for sleet and freezing rain to be an issue.

Boston to Worcester, likely only a couple inches of snow/sleet before the change to freezing rain and rain. The farther north you go, the more snow you get with the best chance for 4″ across northern Mass. Even a few 5-6″ amounts are possible across far northern Worcester County and southwestern NH.

A mixed bag of snow/ice and rain turn to all snow by midnight before tapering off. Watch for slick spots to kick off tomorrow morning. Most of tomorrow is dry, then a few scattered snow squalls (burst of heavy snow/reduced visibility) roll through late in the day with an arctic front. Behind that front, temps plunge and a bitter day is in store Thursday with morning wind chills well below 0 and highs only near 20.