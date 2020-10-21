Winthrop hires COVID-19 inspector as cases surge

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - As coronavirus cases continue to surge in Massachusetts, the city of Winthrop is stepping up their pandemic patrols.

City leaders have hired Kevin Oliva as a part-time COVID-19 inspector to make sure people are wearing masks and that state and local public health guidelines are being followed.

Violators could face fines; though, city officials said they are hoping to avoid that.

“We want to be more of an ambassador in the community and to reeducate folks as much as we can,” Health Director Meridith Hurley said.

The inspector will also attend special events and keep a close eye on occupancy limits.

“As reopening phases continue on, it’s pretty challenging, I think, for business sectors to keep up on them,” Hurley said.

Chris Thompson owns Blackstrap BBQ in Winthrop and agreed that it has been difficult to keep up with the ever-evolving COVID-19 guidelines.

“I’m happy to have somebody else to come in, to have a second set of eyes that help me to do the right thing to keep my customers, my community and myself safe,” he said.

Parents playing with their children at a local playground said even they have a tough time keeping up.

“Not everything is black and white,” one man said. “There is some gray areas and I think someone you can actually talk to about it is beneficial.”

Thompson said as long as the goal is to educate instead of just issuing a fine, then that is a welcome sight.

“We need some semblance of accountability here,” he said. “I would like somebody to work with me and not against me.”

So far, Winthrop has had to issue two citations over the last few months. They can range from up to $300 for an individual and up to $500 for a business.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)