Winthrop man arrested in connection to Walpole shooting that left woman wounded

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winthrop man was arrested Monday in connection to a January shooting that left a woman wounded, police say.

Detectives took Kevin Benner, 49, into custody about 1:57 p.m. on an outstanding warrant in relation to a shooting in Walpole on Jan. 19, according to police.

The shooting was not reported to police until Jan. 31, and it was then that detectives were made aware that the female victim had gone to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police say.

After an investigation, Walpole detectives obtained a warrant for Benner for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, carrying a firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to police.

Benner will be arraigned Tuesday in Wrentham Court.

