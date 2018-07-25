Winthrop man wins $3M Mega Millions prize

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A Winthrop man whose lucky numbers were based on his family members’ birthdays won a $3 million Mega Millions prize on a ticket he bought in East Boston.

James Griffin matched the first five winning numbers while playing the Megaplier in the multi-state game’s Tuesday drawing, according to a press release issued by the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Griffin bought his winning ticket at Lanzilli’s Grocery on Bennington Street.

The store will receive a $30,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Griffin claimed his $3 million prize (less tax withholdings) at the lottery’s Braintree headquarters Wednesday and said he plans on investing his winnings.

A $1 million winning ticket for the same drawing was sold at Lee’s Supermarket in Brighton.

That prize has not yet been claimed.

