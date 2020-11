WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winthrop market has closed after several employees tested positive for the coronavirus, store owners said Saturday.

The Winthrop Market Place on Revere Street closed Wednesday night after four employees tested positive.

The business has since done contact tracing for people the employees came in contact with.

