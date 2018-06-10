WINTHROP, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials at Winthrop Middle School are investigating a threat. A student showed classmates a picture of a gun and “threatened to do harm,” officials said.

School officials were notified by another student on Friday.

Police said there is no danger to the school to the school or the community. Winthrop Middle School will be open on Monday.

The superintendent released a statement that reads in part: “We are mindful that there are occasions where young people use words carelessly or thoughtlessly, however, when it comes to the security of our community, we do not differentiate between serious statements or those made in jest — we take all threats seriously.”

