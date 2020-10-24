Winthrop officials urging residents to get tested after identifying 2 coronavirus clusters

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - City officials in Winthrop are urging anyone who visited the Winthrop Lodge of Elks and the Pleasant Park Yacht Club between last Thursday and last Sunday to self-isolate and get tested for coronavirus after 22 cases were linked to social events at the clubs.

The cases, linked to social events at the Washington Avenue lodge and the Pleasant Street yacht club, have prompted city officials to ask all residents to take advantage of free testing at the McKenna Basketball Courts on Walden Street.

Anyone who visited between Oct. 15 and 18 is asked to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19, according to a joint statement issued Saturday evening by Winthrop Public Health Director Meredith Hurley, Town Manager Austin Faison, and Police Chief Terence Delehanty.

“It’s vital that anyone who visited either establishment during that time period to get tested as soon as possible and stay home until you receive your results,” Hurley said in a statement. “We take matters like this seriously, and will continue to work diligently with state public health officials to complete the contact tracing process. We will share any additional information as soon as it becomes available.”

Testing is available at the Winthrop testing site on the following days and times:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 2-7 p.m. (drive-through)

Tuesday and Thursday from 2-7 p.m. (walk-up)

Testing providers are able to provide information in English and Spanish.

“All residents are asked to get tested if they have not already so that we can have a better understanding of how many cases there currently are in the community,” Hurley added. “This information will be vital as we create a plan to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our town. Additionally, should you leave your home, wear a face mask or covering, practice social distancing and — most importantly — stay home if you feel sick or are experiencing any symptoms whatsoever.”

The Town of Winthrop remains designated as a “red” high-risk community in the DPH’s weekly report released Thursday, Oct. 22. According to the data, the average daily incidence rate for the Town of Winthrop per 100,000 residents is 10.6. Any number over 8 leads to a “Red” designation.

