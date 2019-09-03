Winthrop police confirm missing, endangered 14-year-old girl has been found safe

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Winthrop police say a missing 14-year-old girl was found safe Tuesday night.

Mackenzie McGrath was reported missing and endangered after she was seen leaving her home on Sagamore Avenue around 4 a.m., according to police.

McGrath was found nearly 18 hours later hiding in an empty house two doors down from the home she shares with her mother.

Her disappearance sparked land and sea searches involving state and local police as well as the coast guard.

Neighbors said they were extremely worried.

It is still unclear why the girl took off.

BREAKING: Police conform to @7News girl missing in Winthrop was just found hiding in empty house two doors away from where she was living. Search has been going on all day. pic.twitter.com/imM3lysd77 — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) September 4, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)