WINTHROP, MA (WHDH) - The Winthrop Police Department gave a special honor to a boy who likely saved his brother’s life.

Riley was honored by officers after he performed the Heimlich maneuver on his little brother Connor who was choking on a Lego piece.

Police said that Riley relied on his training to help dislodge the piece, helping his brother regain his breathing.

Officers rewarded the young boy a certificate of recognition for his heroic action.

