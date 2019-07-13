Winthrop police investigating early morning armed robbery

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint in Withrop early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery on Atlantic Street about 3:30 a.m. learned that a 23-year-old man who had just been dropped off by a friend was approached by two men in a vehicle who got out, showed a gun, and demanded all of his cash, according to Winthrop police.

The suspects, who were described as wearing dark clothing and baseball hats, then got back into their vehicle, which was operated by another male, and fled the scene.

In a statement, Winthrop Police Chief Terence M. Delehanty said, ” At this time we believe that this is not a random act and there is no danger to the community. We are actively investigating this incident with the hope of bringing it to a quick resolution.”

Residents with home video surveillance, or those who were in the Atlantic Street area early this morning, are asked to contact the Winthrop Police Department’s Detective Division at 617-846-1212.

