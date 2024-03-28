WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winthrop police lieutenant accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday.

James Feeley, 56, was arraigned on one count of aggravated rape of a child and seven counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

He was ordered held on $200,000 bail on the condition that he stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim and family, have no unsupervised contact with children under 16, submit to GPS monitoring before being released with an exclusion zone, surrender all of his firearms and remain un Massachusetts.

“As this troubling case moves through the court process, we will provide the victim and the victim’s family with all the support, guidance and assistance they need and deserve. Our prosecutors and victim witness advocates are acutely aware of the challenges victims and families face in such cases and are well-equipped to help from start to finish,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Feeley will return to court June 5 for a pretrial conference.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)