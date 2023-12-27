A Winthrop Police lieutenant was in court today to face charges of child rape.

James Feeley was charged with one count of child rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child.

Chief Terence Delehanty confirmed Wednesday that Feeley was placed on leave from the Winthrop Police Department “pending the outcome of a criminal investigation headed by State Police Detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.”

Feeley’s bail was set at $200,000.

