A Winthrop Police lieutenant is administrative leave after being charged with criminal offenses.

Chief Terence Delehanty confirmed Wednesday that Lieutenant James Feeley was placed on leave from the Winthrop Police Department “pending the outcome of a criminal investigation headed by State Police Detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.”

Feeley is set to be arraigned Wednesday at Suffolk District Court.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)