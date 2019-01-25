Winthrop police mourning detective who died suddenly

Active duty Winthrop Police Detective Michael “Mike” Delehanty died suddenly on Thursday. He is pictured, above, riding in a recent Memorial Day Parade. (Courtesy Photo)

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - The Winthrop Police Department is mourning the loss of an active duty detective who passed away suddenly on Thursday, officials announced Friday.

Detective Michael Delehanty, 58, died after suffering a “cardiac incident,” according to Winthrop police.

Delehanty had served as a police officer for 25 years and as a union electrical worker for more than 36 years. He had been out of work since July 2017, when he suffered a cardiac arrhythmia while on duty.

Police say Delehanty was known as a “strong yet gentle street cop with a fierce loyalty to the citizens of Winthrop.” He earned a reputation for always extending a helping hand to anyone in need.

In recent years, Delehanty is said to have served as the Winthrop police prosecutor at East Boston District Court. He was also the long-term president of the Winthrop Police Association.

The department praised Delehanty for being a “worker” because he would often log long hours to ensure he could provide a good life for his six children and one grandson.

Four of the six Delehanty children currently work as police officers, including Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty.

A wake will take place on Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the Ernest P. Caggiano & Son Funeral Home in Winthrop. A funeral mass will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Evangelist Church.

