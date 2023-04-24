WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Winthrop recently shared a warning after an uptick in reports of stolen vehicles and vehicle break-ins.

Winthrop police said on Friday of last week that they heard reports of multiple break-ins on March 19 as well as April 11, 12 and 19. They also said they took reports of four stolen vehicles in the same timespan.

In each case, police said the vehicles were left unlocked. In cases where vehicles were stolen, police said there were keys or key fobs left inside.

“We are investigating all of the incidents, have developed suspects in every case, and intend to file appropriate charges, but we also want to warn the community to please secure their vehicles,” said Police Chief Terence Delehanty.

Delehanty said vehicle thefts and break-ins “are often crimes of opportunity,” saying suspects may target unlocked vehicles while passing locked ones.

“Basic security precautions can make a world of difference and can help prevent crime,” Delehanty said.

Police shared a list of tips for vehicle owners, including advice to never leave keys in a vehicle and to lock all windows and doors.

See more information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration here.

