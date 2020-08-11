Winthrop police, school officials respond to racist, homophobic harassment incident

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Winthrop police and school officials are working together to respond to a recent incident involving a student who was harassing one of their peers on social media.

Police say school officials were notified on Aug. 7 of the incident in which a Winthrop student allegedly directed vulgar, racist, and homophobic audio messages to a peer via Snapchat.

The student responsible for the incident has been identified and police and school officials have contacted their parents in order to initiate a collaborative response to address the incident.

In a statement Winthrop Superintendent Lisa A. Howard said, “The targeted, hateful rhetoric this student used against one of their peers is unacceptable and needs to be addressed directly with all of the individuals involved. There’s no place for this kind of behavior in our schools or in our community, and I’m hopeful that this will serve as an opportunity for a teachable moment for all.”

The investigation is being conducted jointly by Winthrop Police and Schools and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Winthrop Police Chief also addressed the incident in a statement, saying, “Our officers are working hand-in-hand with the district’s administrative team and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office to address the root causes of this incident and ensure it does not happen again. We have no tolerance for these types of personal attacks, and we are committed to working closely with the individuals and families involved to find a positive and lasting resolution.”

