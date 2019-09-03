Winthrop police searching for missing 14-year-old girl who may be in danger

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Winthrop police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who they believe may be in danger.

Mackenzie McGrath was last seen at her home on Sagamore Avenue around 4 a.m., according to police.

They added that detectives have reason to believe she left the house in the early morning hours.

“We’re coordinating with the fire department, state police, and the Coast Guard,” Winthrop Police Chief Terrence Delehanty told 7NEWS. “We’re doing an extensive search of the town, as well as communicating with outside resources.”

Coast Guard vessels patrolled the water and a helicopter searched from the air as officials searched. Delehanty added that he does not believe McGrath was abducted.

“We’re still actively searching for Mackenzie, her mother is pleading with her to come home,” Delehanty said.

McGrath is described as a thin, white girl with straight brown hair and brown eyes.

She is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Neighbors said they’re extremely worried.

“She’s a sweetheart and this is just devastating,” one neighbor said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Winthrop police at 617-846-1212.

