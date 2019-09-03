Winthrop police searching for missing 14-year-old girl who may be in danger

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Winthrop police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who they believe may be in danger.

Mackenzie McGrath was last seen at her home on Sagamore Avenue around 4 a.m., according to police.

They added that detectives have reason to believe she left the house in the early morning hours.

McGrath is described as a thin, white girl with straight brown hair and brown eyes.

She is about 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Winthrop police at 617-846-1212.

