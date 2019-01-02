Winthrop police warn residents after rash of vehicles vandalized, burglarized

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a vandal smashed cars with a baseball bat in Winthrop on Christmas Eve morning.

In a home surveillance video, the suspect can be seen smashing the back window out of a parked car.

“I heard a pop. Kind of sounded like fireworks, so I went to the window. I looked out the window. I saw the white car in front of all these cars here lined up on the street,” said Charlie Asquith, who heard the vandals strike.

Winthrop police say more than one car was vandalized.

“And then they sped up the street and hit another car,” Asquith said.

A neighbor, Jill Peterson, said: “I did not see anything, but I woke up in the morning and saw all my neighbors. My next door neighbor got smashed. So it was awful.”

Investigators say a couple days later, close to a dozen cars were broken into. Cash, credit cards, and other items were stolen.

The chief of police reminds everyone to lock their doors and don’t leave any loose change or electronics in plain view.

But a locked door couldn’t stop these vandals and now police hope the public can help track them down.

“It doesn’t look familiar. Nobody looks familiar. So hopefully, someone will know something,” said Peterson.

“It’s a little ridiculous, a little petty, you know. You just going to roll up on someone’s car, smash the windows, and drive away. Who do you think you are,” added Asquith.

