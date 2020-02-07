Winthrop police warn residents of telephone scam spoofing Town Hall number

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Winthrop police are warning the public about a telephone scam involving the Town Hall’s main number.

Those behind the scam have been able to spoof the Town Hall’s main telephone number, according to Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty.

A resident reported that she received a call from someone claiming to be from the Veteran’s Association on Thursday who asked for a donation over the phone, police said.

She immediately hung up and notified police, Delehanty said.

Residents are being asked to report similar incidents to police and are reminded to never give personal information, including social security and credit card numbers, over the phone.

