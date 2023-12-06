Police and town officials are actively investigating a “hateful outburst” incident during a Winthrop Town Council meeting.

According to the town, a Zoom-based participant in Tuesday night’s meeting “shouted an antisemitic slur, displayed a swastika on their screen and appeared to give a nazi salute during a discussion regarding the town’s flag flying policy.”

“During a civic discussion on the flying of flags on town property, an individual seized the meeting to use it as a platform for hate speech and to display symbols of hate, intimidation and nazism,” Town Council President Letterie said. “We condemn this act and all acts of hatred in or around our community, and we will always call out and condemn hatred in all its forms. There is no place for it here in Winthrop.”

Town officials said they are reviewing their public meeting videoconferencing procedures and policies. The Winthrop police have also reached out to state and federal law enforcement partners to bring their resources into the investigation.

“The Winthrop Police Department is actively investigating this incident as a hate crime,” Chief Terence Delehanty said. “We will respond aggressively to this attack on our community. There is no place for hate in Winthrop. Not in person; not online; not anywhere.”

Massachusetts logged 440 hate crime incidents last year, the highest volume since 2002, according to a recent report from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

Massachusetts also recorded the country’s sixth-highest rate of antisemitic harassment, vandalism and assault in 2022, and the second-highest number of white supremacist propaganda incidents, according to an Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism report.

