WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of community members in Winthrop have signed a petition aimed at putting a question on the November ballot about the MBTA Communities Act, which requires communities served by the T to zone more areas for multi-family housing.

“We all acknowledge there is a housing crisis and shortage in Massachusetts, however under 3A, it is creating more problems than alleviating or solving the problems its trying to address,” one community member said at a recent hearing.

Supporters say the law will help attract more businesses and workers to Massachusetts.

“We need more units to meet our workforce needs to make sure folks have appropriate places to call home approximate to their jobs,” said Massachusetts Housing Secretary Ed Augustus.

Under the state’s guidelines, Winthrop would have to zone for 882 units by Dec. 31.

Local leaders say the town is incredibly dense and are worried about the impact on local resources.

“Winthrop is in the top 5 most densely populated communities in the Commonwealth, it would be required to increase its density even further because of this,” said state Rep. Jeffrey Turco, who asked, “What does that do for your infrastructure, what does that do for your streets that are already overcrowded?”

The state says the guidelines only require changes to zoning and not actual construction — meaning every unit zoned isn’t expected to be built.

The pushback in Winthrop comes as the state’s attorney general is suing Milton for failing to comply with the act.

Some Winthrop residents worry they’d miss out on state funding aimed at addressing climate change if they don’t comply.

Town leaders say they plan to keep pushing for a density exemption from the state.

