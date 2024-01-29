Many across southern New England woke up to a mix of snow, rain and slush Monday morning after a messy winter storm moved into the region overnight.

Though conditions are expected to improve through the day, winter weather prompted school closures or delays in several communities and made for dangerous conditions on many roads. Several cities including Worcester and Fitchburg announced winter parking bans while crews got to work clearing streets.

Patchy snow lingered in many spots across the region as of around 5 a.m., with temperatures near 32 degrees.

Communities in southern New Hampshire and the Worcester Hills region saw the highest snow totals, to date, from this storm, with New Ipswich, New Hampshire recording 6.5 inches.

Ashby, Mass. had six inches of snow near 5 a.m.

Worcester itself had 3.4 inches as measured at Worcester Regional Airport.

Snow totals dropped off significantly closer to the coast, with Boston recording just .2 inches of snow.

Some snow is expected to continue falling through the day, but accumulation is expected to be minimal.

Forecasts on Monday morning call for colder temperatures ahead, potentially leading to a refreeze of slush and puddles on roads and other surfaces.

