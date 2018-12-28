WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A wintry mix Friday morning led to a messy commute for many drivers in parts of Massachusetts.

Northwest of Interstate 95 was under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. as snow, sleet and rain fell. This advisory was extended until 11 a.m. for inland counties.

The mix caused slick roads conditions, resulting in several crashes and spinouts throughout the Worcester area.

Crews worked to keep the roads salted in an attempt to avoid ice from forming on the streets.

By 10 a.m., most Bay State communities will transition to rain as the temperatures climb above freezing.

Up to one inch of rain is expected by the evening, with the highest totals near the south coast.

Winter weather advisory extended until 11am deep inland. pic.twitter.com/4uFLNHSM1S — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 28, 2018

