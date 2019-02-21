Wintry mix causes messy morning commute in Massachusetts

(WHDH) — Commuters braved a messy Thursday morning commute after a mix of snow, rain and ice caused slick travel conditions across Massachusetts.

Several towns recorded up to 2.5 inches of snow and sleet, including Tewksbury and Danvers, during the overnight hours.

Freezing drizzle and sleet will continue to fall in the Boston area until around 7 a.m., when a winter weather advisory for the Bay State, excluding the Cape and the Islands, ends.

Slick roads next few hours, big jump in improvement mid to late morning. pic.twitter.com/WWWhcwSET5 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 21, 2019

The treacherous travel conditions led to multiple accidents throughout Massachusetts.

A car spun out on Interstate 495 in Littleton, leaving it on the side of a snow-covered road.

In Pittsfield, a car ended up on its roof on South Street around 11 p.m. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Update: Minor Injuries reported, single occupant. South bound lane currently closed. Lt Bradford pic.twitter.com/Rl5U2uM03f — Pittsfield Police (@PittsfieldPD) February 21, 2019

Weather conditions are expected to rapidly improve by mid to late morning, as temperatures climb up to the mid-40s by 1 p.m.

