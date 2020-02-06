Wintry mix causing crashes, spinouts on Massachusetts Turnpike

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crashes and spinouts have been reported on the Massachusetts Turnpikes as a wintry mix wreaked havoc across the Bay State.

The Mass. Department of Transportation temporarily reduced the speed limit to 40 mph on the Pike from the New York border to Boston early Thursday morning.

The westbound side of the highway has been shut down in Wilbraham due to a tractor-trailer rollover.

A car was caught on camera spinning out on the Mass. Pike just before exit 17 in Newton around 6:30 a.m.

Drivers are urged to take is slow as snow and ice create slick driving conditions.

#MAtraffic Update @MassStatePolice: I-90- 40mph speed limit, tandem/special permit restrictions lifted, Exit 11a to Boston. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 6, 2020

People need to slow down!! pic.twitter.com/aNh3aLYWj7 — dan (@thundercandy) February 6, 2020

