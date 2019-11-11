Wintry mix, frigid temps on tap for parts of New England

A wintry mix that’s sweeping into northern New England is a prelude to the coldest temperatures so far this season.

RELATED: Arctic blast could break more than 300 records across US

The National Weather Service said northernmost Maine could see 10 to 14 inches of snow through Tuesday. Parts of central and northern Vermont also could see up to a foot of snow.

Lesser amounts are expected in northern New Hampshire, and parts of the western Maine mountains and foothills. Other areas will see a mix of freezing rain, and only an inch or two of snow.

In Massachusetts, patchy light snow and snow showers are expected between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. but there will be very little to no accumulation.

“More of a festive snow than impactful snow,” 7’s Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said in a tweet. “The first snow of the season always brings a buzz.”

Then the cold air arrives.

Temperatures will dip into the single digits Tuesday night in the northern half of Maine and New Hampshire. The cold temperatures will continue Wednesday before warming a bit later in the week.

Towns and cities across the Bay State will see wind chill temperatures in the teens and single digits.

Cold week indeed….so , is this it?! Are we into full-fledged winter now?!..Nope…..Pattern backs off next week…back to normal and slightly above temps (daytime temps in the low-mid 50s). #7news pic.twitter.com/RJ90iNIcvr — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) November 11, 2019

Patchy light snow & snow showers for about 4-5 hours tomorrow afternoon leads to a light coating on non-paved surfaces (main roads wet). More of a festive snow than impactful snow. First snow of the season always brings a buzz. #7news pic.twitter.com/AY86tYTwUQ — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) November 11, 2019

Rain transitions to snow around lunch time for Worcester County and southern NH, and in the early afternoon for Boston. @7News pic.twitter.com/Ip6kJDqn9h — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) November 11, 2019

Yup… all the winter gear will be needed Wednesday. @7News pic.twitter.com/hnBlwc3bk8 — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) November 11, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)