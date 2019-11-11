Wintry mix, frigid temps on tap for parts of New England

A wintry mix that’s sweeping into northern New England is a prelude to the coldest temperatures so far this season.
The National Weather Service said northernmost Maine could see 10 to 14 inches of snow through Tuesday. Parts of central and northern Vermont also could see up to a foot of snow.
Lesser amounts are expected in northern New Hampshire, and parts of the western Maine mountains and foothills. Other areas will see a mix of freezing rain, and only an inch or two of snow.
In Massachusetts, patchy light snow and snow showers are expected between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. but there will be very little to no accumulation.
“More of a festive snow than impactful snow,” 7’s Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said in a tweet. “The first snow of the season always brings a buzz.”
Then the cold air arrives.
Temperatures will dip into the single digits Tuesday night in the northern half of Maine and New Hampshire. The cold temperatures will continue Wednesday before warming a bit later in the week.
Towns and cities across the Bay State will see wind chill temperatures in the teens and single digits.
