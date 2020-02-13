BOSTON (WHDH) - Snow fell throughout Massachusetts during the early morning hours, creating a slick commute on Thursday.

Flakes began falling after midnight before transitioning to rain from south to north between 4 and 6 a.m.

Some towns accumulated three inches of snow, including Leominster and Topsfield.

South of the Massachusetts Turnpike received an inch or less, while the majority of communities north of the Pike got one to two inches. Northern Massachusetts saw up to four inches.

A winter weather advisory remains in place for most of the Bay State.

Parts of Franklin, Hampshire, Worcester, Middlesex and Essex counties are under an advisory until noon.

The advisory ends for Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester and Western Hampden counties at 9 a.m.

Southern Berkshire County is under the advisory until 10 a.m., while the advisory is in effect for Northern Berkshire County until 1 p.m.

Rain will taper off in the afternoon.

Friday will be mostly sunny but a bitter blast of air will come in during the night and into Saturday morning. This is projected to be a short stint of cold air.

