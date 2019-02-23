Wintry mix, rain to move through Bay State before strong, potentially damaging winds arrive

BOSTON (WHDH) - A wintry mix will pass through Massachusetts late Saturday night into Sunday morning before strong, potentially damaging winds move in on Monday.

Saturday will be a beautiful day with sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s but a system packing snow, sleet, and freezing rain will make for slick travel conditions early Sunday before transitioning to on-and-off rain for the remainder of the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire, Central Middlesex, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Eastern Franklin, and Western Franklin counties from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday.

[SAT PM → SUNDAY] Light snow quickly changing to freezing rain across the interior before changing to rain. Ice accretion of a trace up to two tenths. Highest amounts across the Berkshires and Worcester Hills, as well as the neighboring Pioneer Valley. pic.twitter.com/sQBs6NN7YH — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 22, 2019

Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch are expected, according to the NWS.

Periods of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will likely cause travel difficulties. Motorists are urged to beware of slippery roads, limited visibilities, and to use caution while driving.

The wind is expected to intensify as the rain moves out.

Starting Sunday night and peaking Monday afternoon, gusts of up to 60 mph could topple trees, down power lines, and knock out power, according to the NWS.

A high wind watch has been issued for Western Franklin, Western Hampden, and Western Hampshire counties.

Parts of the Bay State will see sustained winds of up to 30 mph.

[SUN PM → MONDAY] Behind Sunday's storm system, strong to damaging winds are forecast, starting Sun PM and peaking Monday aft'n. Highest wind gusts 45-55 mph, with possible gusts up to 60 mph. Impacts of downed tree limbs/trees as well as power lines. Power outages are possible. pic.twitter.com/o0UL0boR9S — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 22, 2019

