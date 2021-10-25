LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) - Wintry weather left New Hampshire’s Kancamagus Highway covered in snow on Monday morning.

“NHDOT Lincoln Patrol Shed was greeted by a snow-frosted Kancamagus this morning,” the New Hampshire Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

Transportation officials also urged Granite Staters to begin preparing their cars for winter by checking tire pressure, fluids, and windshield wipers.

The Kancamagus Highway winds across the state, connecting Bath to Conway through the heart of the scenic and mountainous White Mountain National Forest.

Rain showers led to a damp and dreary Monday morning across Massachusetts but are projected to taper off in the afternoon.

