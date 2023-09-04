Emergency crews responded in Cambridge Monday afternoon after wires and other debris fell on a tractor-trailer.
Crews remained on scene in the area of Columbia Street and Bishop Richard Allen Drive around 4:15 p.m., with police seen talking to the truck driver at one point.
Firefighters and Eversource personnel were also on scene.
There was a tree and a utility pole visible hanging over the truck involved in this incident.
The entire area remained blocked off as of around 4:30 p.m.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.