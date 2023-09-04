Emergency crews responded in Cambridge Monday afternoon after wires and other debris fell on a tractor-trailer.

Crews remained on scene in the area of Columbia Street and Bishop Richard Allen Drive around 4:15 p.m., with police seen talking to the truck driver at one point.

Firefighters and Eversource personnel were also on scene.

There was a tree and a utility pole visible hanging over the truck involved in this incident.

The entire area remained blocked off as of around 4:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

