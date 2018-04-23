Wisconsin girl invites first responders to dance ballet with her

GREENFIELD, Wisc. (WHDH) — A young ballet dancer in Wisconsin won a contest at her dance studio by getting first responders to dance with her.

Four-year-old Vayda’s dance studio asked her class to get creative and practice their dancing in public. At first, Vayda couldn’t get many volunteers to dance with her.

“We had so many people that walked past us or were too embarrassed or didn’t know what it was about,” said Maria Ojeda, Vayda’s mother.

Vayda and her mother then tried their luck at the local police and fire stations. She found the police officers and firefighters were eager to dance ballet with her.

“It was something that I wanted to humble Vayda with and it makes other people feel good and that makes us feel better,” said Ojeda. She said it helped prove to her daughter that first responders are always willing to help, no matter what.

Vayda’s performances with the police officers and firefighters won her dance studio’s contest. As a prize, she got tickets to see the Milwaukee Ballet.

