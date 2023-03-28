A Wisconsin man was arrested at Logan Airport Tuesday in connection with accusations that he tried to destroy and vandalize an anti-abortion office in Wisconsin.

According to the Justice Department, the man set fire to a building in Madison, Wisconsin in May of last year.

Investigators said the man was taken into custody after buying a one-way ticket to Guatemala City.

The man was scheduled to be arraigned in Boston on Tuesday following his arrest before being extradited back to Wisconsin, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.

