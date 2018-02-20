Wisconsin teen invents school door-locking device

SOMERSET, Wisc. (WHDH) — A high school student in Wisconsin invented a door-lock device that could save lives during a school shooting.

Justin Rivard, a senior in high school, said he came up with the idea after noticing the doors at his school could be unlocked, even after a table was pushed against the door. His invention makes it nearly impossible to open the door.

“What kind of insurance are you going to get for a student’s life? This is the insurance right here,” said Rivard.

The device costs $95.

