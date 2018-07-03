People planning on bringing a pasta salad to their Fourth of July celebrations should be aware of a recent salad dressing recall.

Wish Bone is voluntarily recalling 15-ounce House Italian salad dressings due to bottle mislabeling.

The company learned from a customer that a limited number of bottles did not declare milk and eggs as ingredients, which are known allergens, according to the FDA.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs may run the risk of having serious or life-threatening reactions after eating the dressing.

No illnesses have been reported.

In total, 7,768 cases of the House Italian dressing involved in the recall were reported on March 19 and distributed nationwide. The recalled items can be identified by a “Best If Use By” date of “Jan 13 19.”

