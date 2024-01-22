With just one day to go until the New Hampshire primary, both candidates vying for the Republican nomination are in the Granite State hoping to energize supporters and win over voters who are still undecided.

That group of undecided voters grew Sunday after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ announced he’d be taking an early exit from the race, meaning voters will be deciding between former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley when they head to the polls Tuesday.

DeSantis, despite strongly criticizing, and being strongly criticized by Trump for months, endorsed the former president as he exited the race.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



– Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

At a campaign stop ahead of the Iowa caucuses, DeSantis called out party members who “kiss the ring” of Trump to avoid his public bullying, something he would do just one week later.

“You can be the most worthless Republican in America, but if you kiss the ring, he’ll say you’re wonderful,” DeSantis said. “You can be the strongest, most dynamic, successful Republican and conservative in America, but if you don’t kiss that ring, then he’ll try to trash you.”

I went one-on-one with Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley with the New Hampshire Primary just days away.



We talk about Sen. Scott’s endorsement of Former President Trump, whether this state is a must-win, and how she’s ramping up her attacks on the frontrunner. pic.twitter.com/mFj3CPrXp6 — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) January 21, 2024

Haley, Trump’s remaining opponent for the GOP nomination, was on the receiving end of Trump’s “trash” talk over the weekend.

“If you want a losing candidate who puts America last vote for Nikki Haley,” he said at a campaign rally. “The radical left Democrats are supporting Nikki for a very simple reason – they know she’s easy to beat.”

The former president, who will be in court in New York City Monday for the damages trial in writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation suit against him, will travel to New Hampshire after his appearance for a rally in Laconia. A jury last year found Trump liable for battery, for sexually abusing Carroll, and defamation for his subsequent statements about her.

Wow while rambling about January 6th, a confused Trump blames Nikki Haley for January 6th and says she was in charge of security for the Capitol pic.twitter.com/uw6FzJsqD9 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 20, 2024

Trump has been facing more questions about his mental competency and age. At a rally Friday, Trump repeatedly named Haley when talking about former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, similar to multiple occasions during previous rally speeches when he’s mixed up former President Obama and President Joe Biden. On Wednesday in New Hampshire, the former president attempted to connect banking, political views, and electric cars.

“We’re also going to place strong protections to stop banks and regulators from trying to debank you from your, you know, your political beliefs,” he said. “What they do, they want to debank you. And we are going to debank, think of this. They want to take away your rights. They want to take away your country, the things you’re doing. All electric cars. Give me a break. If you want an electric car, good. But they don’t go far. They’re very expensive.”

Both Haley and President Joe Biden, who will face the GOP nominee in November’s general election, jumped on Trump’s apparent gaffes to highlight what they see as his unfitness for office.

“It’s the same reason I’ve said we need mental competency tests in Congress,” Haley said at a campaign stop over the weekend. “I don’t care if you do it for every member of Congress, the issue is these are people making decisions on our national security.”

Biden posted a video to X, formerly Twitter, criticizing Trump’s mix up of Haley and Pelosi.

“I don’t agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi,” the tweet read.

I don’t agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/hjNgmcrwAP — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 21, 2024

At a campaign stop in Exeter on Sunday, television icon Judy Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy, endorsed Haley, who she said she met while Haley was U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. under Trump.

“I saw how poised and graceful, knowledgeable, centered, intelligent she was,” Sheindlin said.

Heading into voting, Haley outlined the decision as a clear one.

“This comes down to ‘what do you want?'” she said at a campaign stop. “Do you want more of the same, or do you want something new?”

For his part, Trump displayed his trademark confidence.

“I think that right now we have the highest level of enthusiasm that anybody has ever seen ever,” he said.

Polls will open in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

