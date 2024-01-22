With just one day to go until the New Hampshire primary, both candidates vying for the Republican nomination are continuing their campaigns in the Granite State hoping to energize supporters and win over voters who are still undecided.

Making her last minute push, former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley kicked off the first of five planned stops at a VFW hall in Franklin where she quickly went after former President Donald Trump.

“Chaos follows him,” Haley said. “And we can’t have a country in disarray and a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos.”

“We won’t survive it,” she continued.

Trump was expected to be in court in New York City Monday for the damages trial in writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation suit against him. He is then scheduled travel to New Hampshire after his appearance for small gathering in Laconia.

Set to take the stage in Laconia near 9 p.m., Trump is expected to speak alongside South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who have each endorsed Trump since ending their own presidential bids.

Supporters were already gathering in Laconia near 4 p.m. Monday.

“I think it’s wonderful that we’re down to two candidates and I think it’s great that people have tried and now we’re going to see that Mr. Trump goes all the way,” one person said.

“She’s a RINO,” another person said, referencing Haley. “She’s not going to win. She should just give it up like Ron DeSantis did.”

Trump received his latest boost on Sunday from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who, despite strongly criticizing, and being strongly criticized by Trump for months, endorsed the former president as he exited the race.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



– Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

Haley on Monday wished DeSantis well before turning her sights back on Trump.

Trump, in turn, has focused his attention to Haley on multiple occasions.

“If you want a losing candidate who puts America last vote for Nikki Haley,” he said over the weekend. “The radical left Democrats are supporting Nikki for a very simple reason – they know she’s easy to beat.”

Trump has been facing more questions about his mental competency and age. At a rally Friday, Trump repeatedly named Haley when talking about former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, similar to multiple occasions during previous rally speeches when he’s mixed up former President Obama and President Joe Biden. On Wednesday in New Hampshire, the former president attempted to connect banking, political views, and electric cars.

“We’re also going to place strong protections to stop banks and regulators from trying to debank you from your, you know, your political beliefs,” he said. “What they do, they want to debank you. And we are going to debank, think of this. They want to take away your rights. They want to take away your country, the things you’re doing. All electric cars. Give me a break. If you want an electric car, good. But they don’t go far. They’re very expensive.”

Both Haley and President Joe Biden, who will face the GOP nominee in November’s general election, jumped on Trump’s apparent gaffes to highlight what they see as his unfitness for office.

“It’s the same reason I’ve said we need mental competency tests in Congress,” Haley said at a campaign stop over the weekend. “I don’t care if you do it for every member of Congress, the issue is these are people making decisions on our national security.”

Biden posted a video to X, formerly Twitter, criticizing Trump’s mix up of Haley and Pelosi.

“I don’t agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi,” the tweet read.

At a campaign stop in Exeter on Sunday, television icon Judy Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy, endorsed Haley, who she said she met while Haley was U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. under Trump.

“I saw how poised and graceful, knowledgeable, centered, intelligent she was,” Sheindlin said.

Heading into voting, Haley outlined the decision as a clear one.

“This comes down to ‘what do you want?'” she said at a campaign stop. “Do you want more of the same, or do you want something new?”

From Franklin, Haley on Monday was scheduled to move on to additional campaign events in Concord, Manchester, Windham and Salem.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was in Hollis for a meet-and-greet with voters.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)