BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - From their home in Brookline, former Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis and former First Lady Kitty Dukakis had memories to share as the royals’ arrived in Boston Wednesday afternoon.

Inside City Hall, William and Kate had the chance to view an exhibit that includes photography of Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Boston in 1976 during the the United States’ Bicentennial, when Dukakis was Governor of Massachusetts.

“It takes me back to 1976, and what happened that day,” Dukakis said

He was hinting at the moment during his Governorship when he was welcoming the Queen to the state. The Queen was walking down the gangplank of the royal yacht, and began sliding down the ramp seconds before stepping onto American soil for the first time.

The Dukakis’ said it was a close call.

“We were terrified that Michael was going to have to touch her,” Kitty said. Thankfully, such a crisis was averted.

“[The Queen] had kind of, come down with a bump, but didn’t fall, and said, ‘Good morning,'” the former Governor said.

Dukakis said he had no plans to meet the Prince and Princess during their time in Boston, but he said rare visits by royalty is a huge boost to the state.

“It’s great to have ’em and we welcome them. Hope they’ll have a great time.”

William and Kate in Boston to announce the winners of the Earthshot Prize at a ceremony at MGM Music Hall in Fenway Friday. Boston was chosen for the site as recognition for the city’s efforts to tackle climate change in innovative ways.

