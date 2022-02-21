BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans heading to the TD Garden to watch the Boston Bruins take on the Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon will not have to show their COVID-19 vaccination card to get into the arena.

“I’m OK with it,” said fan Jill Heimlich as she headed in for the game. “I’m vaccinated, I think most people have been, and how could they tell they were real cards?”

The TD Garden lifted its proof of vaccination requirement Monday in alignment with the City of Boston.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced last Friday that Boston would no longer require patrons and staff at restaurants, gyms, and other indoor locations to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 after the community positivity rate dropped below 5 percent, the average COVID-19 hospitalizations went below 200, and the adult ICU beds occupancy rate was fewer than 95 percent.

The TD Garden says that individual artists may require additional health and safety guidelines.

The mask mandate remains in effect for all guests 2 years and older.

